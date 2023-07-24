PML-N believes in serving masses: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in serving the masses by launching public welfare and national development programs.

Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.70-JB Mansooran here on Sunday night, he said that PML-N initiated a number of development projects across the country including Faisalabad to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity, adding that Pakistan was making progress speedily in 2018 when PML-N government was ceased under a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The minister said that petrol was available at Rs.65 per liter, sugar at Rs.52 per kg and Dollar at Rs.110 in 2018 when an incompetent person in the shape of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was clamped on the nation. He said that Imran Khan promoted the culture of hate which caused attack and ablaze of monuments of national heroes.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Imran Khan has failed in his nefarious designs as the people had realized his true face on May 09, adding that Imran Khan was a hypocrite as he dubbed others as looters but at the same time he plundered national wealth through his cronies.

He said that Imran Khan enjoyed powers for four years but due to ill-conceived policies of his government, the country mired into multifaceted crises and the people were experiencing its consequences up till now.

The interior minister mentioned that PML-N always evolved pro-people strategy for national development. It dragged the country from crisis in 2013 when the menace of long-duration load shedding and rampant incidents of terrorism were out of control. Mian Nawaz Sharif not only control load shedding and terrorism but also put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he recalled.

Now, Pakistan was also passing through a critical stage. If the masses reposed their confidence in PML-N during upcoming general elections, it would not only overcome the crisis but also resume the pace of national development, he added.

A large number of area notables were also present on the occasion.