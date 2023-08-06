PML-N believes in serving masses only: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Gas and Energy Chaudhry Hamid Hameed has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed in serving masses by launching public welfare and national development programmes.

While talking to APP here at Sargodha on Sunday, he said the PML-N initiated a number of development projects across the country including Sargodha to materialise the dream of national progress and prosperity, adding that Pakistan was making progress speedily in 2018 when the PML-N government was toppled under a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The minister said that petrol was available at Rs 65 per litre, sugar at Rs 52 per kg and US Dollar rate was Rs 110 in 2018 when an incompetent person like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the nation. He said that Imran Khan promoted culture of hate, which caused attacks and ablaze of monuments of national heroes.

Hamid Hameed said that Imran Khan failed in his nefarious designs as people recognised his true face on May 9, adding that Imran Khan was a hypocrite as he dubbed others as looters but at the same time he plundered national wealth through his cronies.

He said that Imran Khan enjoyed power for four years but due to ill-conceived policies of his government, the country mired into multifaceted crises and people experienced its consequences badly.

The SAPM said the PML-N always introduced pro-people policies for national development. It steered the country out of crises in 2013 when the menace of load-shedding and terrorism were afflicting the nation. Mian Nawaz Sharif not only controlled load-shedding and terrorism but also put the country on the road to progress and prosperity, he recalled.

Now, Pakistan was again passing through a critical phase. If masses repose confidence in the PML-N again during upcoming general election, it would not only overcome the crises but also restart national development, he added.