PML-N Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PML-N believes in supremacy of law: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter Azma Bukhari on Monday said the PML-N always presented itself for accountability as it believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution.

Talking to the media here at Model Town, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which always found giving statements over 'rule of law' but its chief had been escaping the courts in various cases registered against him.

She said the PTI chief should appear before the courts in cases including Toshakhana as nobody was above the law.

Azma Bukhari said the PTI chief was habitual of targeting national institutions and uttering derogatory remarks for personal gains. He (Imran) had a track record of escaping the courts, whereas, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always presented himself for accountability and appeared before the courts. She said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having an 'Iqama'.

To a question, she said the PML-N was ever ready for elections and would win the elections.

However, it was responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct elections in a free, fairand transparent manner, she added.

