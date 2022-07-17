PML-N believes in supremacy of vote, will accept the result: Malik Ahmad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :MPA Malik Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that PML-N believes in the supremacy of the vote and had always respected the electoral process.

Talking to media persons in Dunyapur, he said that PML-N will accept the results of the by-elections with an open heart. He said that he resigned from his ministership to participate in the election campaign to uphold the electoral process.

MPA Malik alleged that PTI was using criminal elements to affect the election results.

"We know how to defend our voters and supporters", he said, adding that the PML-N government was ensuring transparency in the by-elections, unlike the Daska election during PTI tenure.

The MPA said that his party knew about the resigned members and was aware of the deal made with PTI.

He further claimed that five PTI MPAs were in contact with him for resignation.