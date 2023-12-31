Open Menu

PML-N Believes Serving Of People: Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader of Balochistan Fatima Khan on Sunday said that the Muslim League (N) believed in serving of people, whenever the party came to power, it took practical steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

She said that in the general elections of February 8, the PML-N will win from Balochistan with a huge majority.

She expressed these views while addressing the women's corner meeting in Wahdat Colony Quetta.

Fatima Khan said that Pakistan's history was a witness that Pakistan has progressed in every term of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's government.

She said that under the leadership of party leader and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the party was determined to get the country out of the current crisis, for which the entire nation stands with him.

