'PML-N Blackmailing For NRO Won't Work: Ali Nawaz

Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:49 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said that corrupt opposition leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N party will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics and actions against the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said that corrupt opposition leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N party will not get a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) despite using blackmailing tactics and actions against the incumbent government.

Talking to ptv news, Ali Nawaz reiterated his government's resolve not to forgive corrupt politicians of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unless they pay back the looted public money.

He further said PTI came into power on the name of accountability , the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring all the looted money back just to strengthen the national economy.

He said whenever accountability was launched, opposition parties started a propaganda that democracy was under threat. It was not democracy but their corruption that was under threat.

Ali Nawaz said in the past, both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari used to taunt each other as corrupt but now both had joined hands against PTI government to save their corruption and money laundering cases.

He said the opposition is only demanding NRO a reference to the amnesty which was at first granted by former ruler Pervez Musharraf to PML-N government and PML-N is also objecting anti-money laundering bill to hide their own corruption.

The PML-N party is in grip of internal conflicts caused by strong ego drives of some of its leaders so first they should concentrate on their personal party affairs instead of criticizing government' NAB reform agendas, he advised.

He said parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) for not having any strong strategy or public agenda to serve the masses, adding, both corrupt parties are not utilizing the Parliament forum for highlighting public related issues.

Parliament is a supreme forum to address national issues and not for raising hue and cry for personal interests, he added.

Replying a Question, SAPM said PTI government would fully trying to bring back former Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan as court and government had allowed him to go abroad for his medical treatment on humanitarian grounds, adding, he should now come back and returned all national wealth which he looted.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif misled the court as he has gone on vacation in the name of medical treatment.

He also said that the wrong policies of previous governments of PPP and PML-N had ruined all profit making institutions ,adding, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government in Sindh is a 'complete failure governance', and said it has lost its credibility.

