PML-N board considers candidates from Bahawalpur division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-N Parliamentary Board met on Saturday for selection of suitable candidates from Bahawalpur division.

PML-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif presided over the 11th meeting of the parliamentary board.

Till now the parliamentary board has discussed Names of party candidates from Sargodha division, Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand division, Balochistan, DG Khan, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Narowal.

PML-N leaders including Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and others attended the meeting.