PML-N Board Interviews Candidates From Lahore Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliamentary Board on Saturday held interviews of candidates from Lahore division.

PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting of the parliamentary board.

In a meeting held on December 27, interviews of candidates for two national and four provincial Constituencies of Lahore division were held.

In today's meeting, candidates for 12 national and 26 provincial constituencies of Lahore division were interviewed. In next meetings of the board matters pertaining to awarding of tickets would be finalized.

PML-N leaders including Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and others attended the meeting.

