PML-N Boat Divining In The Sea Of Corruption Has Got Embroiled In The Whirlpool: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on information has said that PML-N boat which was diving in the sea of corruption has got embroiled in the whirlpool

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister on information has said that PML-N boat which was diving in the sea of corruption has got embroiled in the whirlpool.Those involved in sucking the public money like parasites have set up save the money sitting today, she added.

She tweeted " why they don't provide evidence of their innocence instead of misleading the people.

The dynasty politics is sinking. How Fazlur Rehman, 12th player of political ground will sail his boat to the bank. How can those provide assistance who are out of parliament?She said those who subjected each other to political victimization can accuse us how. The instituti9ns are independent in new Pakistan and law has freed itself from the clutches of mafia, she added.

