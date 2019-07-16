UrduPoint.com
PML-N Bought 3 Videos Of Judge Arshad Malik For Rs50 Million

Tue 16th July 2019

PML-N bought 3 videos of judge Arshad Malik for Rs50 million

There is money game behind the video scandal.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bought three videos of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik for Rs50 million.

This was revealed by analyst General (r) Amjad Shoaib who said that there is money game behind the video scandal.

He said that the PML-N would not be able to prove its stance in the court.

Other analysts also agreed with him and said that it will be difficult for the PML-N to defend itself in the court.

Amjad Shoaib claimed that the judge had taken money from the Sharif family.

This has been established that the judge used to meet PML-N leaders. However, if someone had to influence him, they would have before the verdict, he said.

The analyst questioned why was the judge so helpless that he met Sharif family members and PML-N leaders wherever he went.

He added that the judge could not fully deliver despite taking the money from them.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday decided to remove Arshad Malik as accountability court judge after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz unveiled his alleged video during a press conference.

The court's spokesman said that acting chief justice of IHC has written a letter to law ministry, seeking to withdraw services of Arshad Malik.

In a press conference last week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

