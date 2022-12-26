PML-N broke culture of political victimization: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal�Khan on Monday�said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) broke the culture of victimization against political rivals that Imran Khan had "adopted by openly using state institutions".

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan said, "We could have filed cases against PTI leadership under the pretext of assets beyond means but we chose not to do that".

The PML-N leadership did not believe in political victimization, he added.

Referring to Imran Khan's Toshakhana case, Rana Ihsan said that using Toshakhana's gifts as a source of income and then failing to declare it as income was the prime example of "dual standards of Imran Khan".