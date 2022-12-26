UrduPoint.com

PML-N Broke Culture Of Political Victimization: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:04 PM

PML-N broke culture of political victimization: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal�Khan on Monday�said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) broke the culture of victimization against political rivals that Imran Khan had "adopted by openly using state institutions".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal�Khan on Monday�said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) broke the culture of victimization against political rivals that Imran Khan had "adopted by openly using state institutions".

Talking to a private news channel Rana Ihsan said, "We could have filed cases against PTI leadership under the pretext of assets beyond means but we chose not to do that".

The PML-N leadership did not believe in political victimization, he added.

Referring to Imran Khan's Toshakhana case, Rana Ihsan said that using Toshakhana's gifts as a source of income and then failing to declare it as income was the prime example of "dual standards of Imran Khan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Commerce Muslim

Recent Stories

PML-N workers celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day in AJK wi ..

PML-N workers celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day in AJK with great enthusiasm and devoti ..

4 minutes ago
 China Plans to Lift Quarantine on Those Arriving S ..

China Plans to Lift Quarantine on Those Arriving Starting January 8 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC offer funeral prayer of martyred Capta ..

COAS, CJCSC offer funeral prayer of martyred Captain Fahad

4 minutes ago
 More NGOs halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on wo ..

More NGOs halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on women staff

4 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general b ..

Ruler of Sharjah approves emirate&#039;s general budget for 2023 at AED32.2 bill ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Monday

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.