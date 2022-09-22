PML-N brought economy back on track: Ali Perviz Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ali Perviz Malik said on Wednesday that the government was focusing on the rehabilitation of the flood victims, while Imran Khan is busy in dirty politics revolving around his own political and personal interests.

Talking to a Private news Channel, the PML-N leader said that after removal from the government in a constitutional way, Imran Khan tried to plunge the country into internal chaos. Shaukat Tareen tried his best to sabotage the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the former government of PTI got nothing but abashment, he added.

Imran Khan should support the nation in this difficult time instead of doing shameful politics of personal interests, he said and added that Imran Khan led government had brought this country to the verge of bankruptcy which was brought back on track of stronger economy by the present government, he added.