PML-N Calls Federal Budget As “public Enemy”

Sat 13th June 2020

PML-N calls federal budget as “public enemy”

Shehbaz Sharif says that the budget brought by the PTI government is proof of its failure and would cause more unemployment and economic difficulties for the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) The opposition parties including PML-N, PPP and JUI-F rejected the Federal government’s budget 2020-21, and called it peoples’ enemy budget here on Saturday.

The federal government said that it was “relief budget” for the public.

In reaction to the new budget, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the budget brought by the PTI government was not in the interest of the people, saying that it would cause more inflation and unemployment.

“The government was hiding behind Coronavirus as it used to hid behind PML-N,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that there was huge inflation, unemployment and failure of businesses in the current government’s tenure.

“It is not budget but another way to destruction,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the nation was suffering just because of the government’s incompetence.

Shehbaz Sharif said that his party took the policy of “less inflation and more development”.

He said the budget was proof of government’s incompetence as it was not going to the path of reform and wisdom.

He pointed out that the current deficit of Rs 1.7 billion in tax revenue was the performance of the present government. The GDP level was turning to be negative first ever in the history of the country.

"Budget has nothing to with the realities while problems and public difficulties are likely to be increased in coming days,” said Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that it was the first government which failed to achieve its set targets of tax revenue, government expenditure, fiscal deficit, and GDP.

He also criticized the government that CPEC project stopped just because of PTI government which also lacked focus on development expenditures.

"Where is their creative thinking, increasing exports, developing agriculture and industry, and people-friendly budget measures?" he wondered.

PTI and JUI- F also rejected the budget of the PTI government saying that it showed that it failed to deliver.

