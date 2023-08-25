PML-N calls for accelerated constituency delimitation to facilitate early general elections

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should expedite the process of constituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should expedite the process of constituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the PML-N delegation with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the Election Commission was required to conduct elections as per the requirements of the Constitution.

The meeting revolved around topics concerning the forthcoming elections, during which the ECP briefed the PML-N delegation about its preparations for the upcoming general elections, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that the Election Commission was informed about the proposal to augment the women representation through increased seats. He expressed the confidence that the next election would adhere to constitutional and legal norms.

Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming elections, the PML-N leader emphasized that they would do the utmost to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The PML-N delegation asked the Election Commission to promptly announce the voter registration date.

Ahsan Iqbal conveyed that the Election Commission has provided an assurance regarding the sharing of the code of conduct with political parties. Furthermore, he said the Election Commission has given its commitment to implementing effective measures in response to the concerns raised after the incidents in 2018.

Addressing the gathering, Rana Sanaullah mentioned that the constituency delimitation process would conclude by December 14. Subsequently, the election schedule for the 54-day period will be released.

During the meeting, the PML-N delegation raised concerns about issues like the breakdown of the Result Transmission System (RTS) and result delays, similar to the occurrences in 2018. They put forward the suggestion to enforce the code of conduct strictly to reduce election expenses and prevent the spread of divisive politics.