Open Menu

PML-N Calls For Accelerated Constituency Delimitation To Facilitate Early General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 07:48 PM

PML-N calls for accelerated constituency delimitation to facilitate early general elections

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should expedite the process of constituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should expedite the process of constituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the PML-N delegation with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the Election Commission was required to conduct elections as per the requirements of the Constitution.

The meeting revolved around topics concerning the forthcoming elections, during which the ECP briefed the PML-N delegation about its preparations for the upcoming general elections, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that the Election Commission was informed about the proposal to augment the women representation through increased seats. He expressed the confidence that the next election would adhere to constitutional and legal norms.

Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming elections, the PML-N leader emphasized that they would do the utmost to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The PML-N delegation asked the Election Commission to promptly announce the voter registration date.

Ahsan Iqbal conveyed that the Election Commission has provided an assurance regarding the sharing of the code of conduct with political parties. Furthermore, he said the Election Commission has given its commitment to implementing effective measures in response to the concerns raised after the incidents in 2018.

Addressing the gathering, Rana Sanaullah mentioned that the constituency delimitation process would conclude by December 14. Subsequently, the election schedule for the 54-day period will be released.

During the meeting, the PML-N delegation raised concerns about issues like the breakdown of the Result Transmission System (RTS) and result delays, similar to the occurrences in 2018. They put forward the suggestion to enforce the code of conduct strictly to reduce election expenses and prevent the spread of divisive politics.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Rana SanaUllah Russian Trading System Stock Exchange December Women 2018 Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz ..

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz on his15th death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy ..

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up ..

5 minutes ago
 Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

6 minutes ago
 PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

PM Kakar in Quetta on three-day visit

6 minutes ago
 Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally ..

Baqar directs Hyderabad admin to vacate illegally occupied labour flats

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Paki ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s Interim Government

24 minutes ago
Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships see ..

Day 2 of World Para Powerlifting Championships sees record-breaking performances

39 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of revenue department

DC reviews performance of revenue department

29 minutes ago
 Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digi ..

Seminar held at SAU on "Career Counseling and Digital Marketing,"

21 minutes ago
 Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

Stocks rise as Powell speech looms

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

29 minutes ago
 Pakistani service-oriented companies to participat ..

Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan