PML-N candidate Faisal Ikram wins PP-46

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The PML-N candidate Faisal Ikram on Friday won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-46, Sialkot-III, by securing votes 55,254.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was independent candidate Ruba Umer, who bagged 47,924 votes. The voter turnout was 43.21%.