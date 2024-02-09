Open Menu

PML-N Candidate Faisal Ikram Wins PP-46

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PML-N candidate Faisal Ikram wins PP-46

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The PML-N candidate Faisal Ikram on Friday won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-46, Sialkot-III, by securing votes 55,254.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was independent candidate Ruba Umer, who bagged 47,924 votes. The voter turnout was 43.21%.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly From PP-46

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

39 minutes ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

54 minutes ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

59 minutes ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

2 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

2 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

3 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

8 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

11 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan