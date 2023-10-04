Open Menu

PML-N Candidate For MPA Involves In Electricity Theft: LESCO

Published October 04, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found Malik Abid Hussain Bara, an MPA candidate of PML-N, involved in electricity theft during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign in Jaati Umra Sub-Division.

According to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday, Jaati-Umra SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) Muhammad Azam along with his staff conducted a search operation in the respective sub-division and found Malik Abid Hussain Bara, a PML-N candidate for MPA, stealing electricity from direct supply of LESCO for his house, spanning over two kanal of area, and two shops in an adjoining commercial market. Soon after detecting pilferage, the LESCO inspection team disconnected the illegal power supply and charged Rs 375,170 as detection bill to Abid Bara, besides registration of an FIR against him in the area police station.

Similarly, LESCO’s Anarkali Sub-Division officials detected power pilferage by the management of Master Biryani located on Mall Road. The owner of Master Biryani was stealing electricity by installing bogus electricity meter, the spokesman mentioned.

He added that LESCO seized the bogus meter and wires used in the power theft and received a detection bill of Rs 01 million from the accused. A case has also been registered against the accused in the relevant police station and further legal proceedings are underway.

