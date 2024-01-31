Open Menu

PML-N Candidate From NA-84 Holds Corner Meetings

January 31, 2024

PML-N candidate from NA-84 holds corner meetings

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) candidate from NA-84 Dr Liaquat Ali held various corner meetings in his constituency on Wednesday.

He said the PML-N would win elections with majority on February 8.

He said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises. He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N District President and candidate from PP-75 Abdul Razzaq Dhillon said the party had always made public service its motto. Party activists, and other local representatives were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan