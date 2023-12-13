Open Menu

PML-N Candidate Holds 'corner Meeting' In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PML-N candidate holds 'corner meeting' in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-B) District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 and NA-85 Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has said the party has always worked for public welfare and country’s development.

Addressing a 'corner meeting', held at Shah Nikdar here on Wednesday, in connection with his election campaign for the upcoming polls, he said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.

"Under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the party is united and canvassing with determination.

General elections will bring democratic stability and elected candidates would be able to play their role in a better way," he added.

Senior Vice President PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil Makhdoom Shah Kamir said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists including Yousaf Shah Qureshi, Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz,Chaudhry Nisar, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator and other local representatives were also present.

