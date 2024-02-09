PML-N candidate Jam Kamal Khan wins PB-22 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Jam Kamal Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-22, Las Bela by securing 38,562 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Muhammad Hassam who bagged 18,373 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 60.08 per cent.