PML-N candidate Mir Shoaib Nosherwaniullah wins PB-33 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mir Shoaib Nosherwaniullah has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-33, Kharaan by securing 11,207 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Balochistan National Party (BAP) candidate Sana Ullah Baloch who bagged 9,050 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 52.46 per cent.