PML-N Candidate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran wins PB-04

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-04, Musakhel-cum-Barkhan by securing 24,172 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was National Party candidate Abdul Karim who bagged 19,012 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 51.06 per cent.