PML-N Candidate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Wins PB-04
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-04, Musakhel-cum-Barkhan by securing 24,172 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was National Party candidate Abdul Karim who bagged 19,012 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained at 51.06 per cent.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani stresses unity to steer country out of economic crises4 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Mir Shoaib Nosherwaniullah wins PB-33 election4 minutes ago
-
BAP Candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wins PB-324 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Nizam hails PPPP victory, pledges service to people13 minutes ago
-
Sohrab Khan Sarki wins PS-2 election13 minutes ago
-
PPP remains graceful in victory and defeat: Sherry13 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Muhammad Khan wins PB-14 election14 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Liaquat Ali Askani wins PS-111 election14 minutes ago
-
JI’s Candidate wins PS-91 seat23 minutes ago
-
PPP’s candidate Ubaidullah wins PB-4423 minutes ago
-
JUI Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen wins PB-48 election23 minutes ago
-
PPPP Candidate Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti wins PB-10 election24 minutes ago