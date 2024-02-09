PML-N candidate Sher Ali wins PP-4 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sher Ali Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-4 Attock IV by securing 48,593 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Amanat Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan who bagged 43,675 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 63.79 %.