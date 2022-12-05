UrduPoint.com

PML-N Candidate Wins Cantt Board By Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PML-N candidate wins Cantt Board by polls

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The PML-N candidate won the by-polls of the Cantonment board Wah, according to the official results issued by returning officer on Monday.

According to the result announced by returning officer, PML candidate Raja Andul Qayyum clinched 2,471 votes, his rival Muhammad Bilal Rajput secured 1,940 votes.

The number of registered voters in the constituency was 22,622 while the numbers of votes polled were 5,794 among them 3,680 were male and 2,114 were female.

The official data reveals that the polling percentage remained low as 25.61 percent.

To facilitate the voters, as many as 22 polling stations were established.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Male

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

3 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

3 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

4 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

5 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.