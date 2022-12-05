PML-N candidate wins Cantt Board by polls

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The PML-N candidate won the by-polls of the Cantonment board Wah, according to the official results issued by returning officer on Monday.

According to the result announced by returning officer, PML candidate Raja Andul Qayyum clinched 2,471 votes, his rival Muhammad Bilal Rajput secured 1,940 votes.

The number of registered voters in the constituency was 22,622 while the numbers of votes polled were 5,794 among them 3,680 were male and 2,114 were female.

The official data reveals that the polling percentage remained low as 25.61 percent.

To facilitate the voters, as many as 22 polling stations were established.