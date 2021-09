(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Syed Muhammad Ali, candidate from PML-N has won from Ward 4 of Bahawalpur Cantonment board after recounting of votes.

According to the revised result, Syed Muhammad Ali got 1028 votes while Abdul Hameed Rind of PTI got 851 votes.