PML-N candidate wins PP-51, Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zeeshan Rafique won the Provincial Assembly election from PP-51, Sialkot-VIII, by securing votes 49,538.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was independent candidate Waqas Iftikhar who bagged 46,905 votes. The voter turnout was 46.57%.