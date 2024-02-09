PML-N Candidate Wins PP-53
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Abdul Sattar won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-53, Sialkot-X, by securing 59,307 votes.
According to unofficial results issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, the runner up was independent candidate Malik Jamshed Ghias, who bagged 58,351 votes. The voter turnout was 55.37%.
