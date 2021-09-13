PML-N candidate wins Ward No 3 seat of RCB

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz candidate, Arshad Mahmood Qureshi has won Ward No 3 seat of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), securing 4194 votes.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed result of RCB elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Malik Jameel Ahmed secured 2750 votes and stood second.

Total registered voters of the Ward were 44,339 while 10,932 votes were polled at 42 polling stations.