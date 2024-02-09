PML-N Candidate Zarak Khan Wins PB-42 Election
Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zarak Khan has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-42, Quetta-V by securing 10,423 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hazara Democratic Party candidate Abdul Khaliq who bagged 8,520 votes.
Overall voters' turnout remained 24 per cent.
