PML-N Candidates Conduct Door-to-door Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 05:54 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and candidate from NA-71 constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif, candidate from PP-46 Faisal Ikram and candidate from PP-47 Muhammad Manshaullah Butt conducted door-to-door campaign at Old Gandum Mandi, Lahai Bazaar and Railway Road, here on Wednesday.
Leaders of traders warmly welcomed and showered them with rose petals at various places.
The three PML-N leaders thanked the traders and said the party was well aware of their problems. They said the PML-N would promote business activities after coming to power, and a new era of prosperity and development would begin.
They said the February 8 elections are going to change the destiny of the country and the PML-N would come to power with the votes of people.
