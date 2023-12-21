PML-N candidates start submitting nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates have started submitting nomination

papers from all over the country.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday gave formal approval to party candidates

who were interested in getting party ticket to submit nomination papers.

Every party candidate while submitting nomination paper would be bound to submit affidavit to

the relevant district president of the party.

Every candidate will give written affidavit that he would withdraw his nomination paper if not gets

party ticket.

Party candidates were bound to submit their affidavit to party’s district president by December 22.

PML-N central leadership will decide Names of candidates for Constituencies, minority seats

and reserved seats.