PML-N Candidates Start Submitting Nomination Papers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates have started submitting nomination
papers from all over the country.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday gave formal approval to party candidates
who were interested in getting party ticket to submit nomination papers.
Every party candidate while submitting nomination paper would be bound to submit affidavit to
the relevant district president of the party.
Every candidate will give written affidavit that he would withdraw his nomination paper if not gets
party ticket.
Party candidates were bound to submit their affidavit to party’s district president by December 22.
PML-N central leadership will decide Names of candidates for Constituencies, minority seats
and reserved seats.