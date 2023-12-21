Open Menu

PML-N Candidates Start Submitting Nomination Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PML-N candidates start submitting nomination papers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates have started submitting nomination

papers from all over the country.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday gave formal approval to party candidates

who were interested in getting party ticket to submit nomination papers.

Every party candidate while submitting nomination paper would be bound to submit affidavit to

the relevant district president of the party.

Every candidate will give written affidavit that he would withdraw his nomination paper if not gets

party ticket.

Party candidates were bound to submit their affidavit to party’s district president by December 22.

PML-N central leadership will decide Names of candidates for Constituencies, minority seats

and reserved seats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December Muslim All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

2 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

14 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

14 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

14 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

14 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan