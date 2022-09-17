UrduPoint.com

PML-N Cannot Be Defeated Due To Power Of Masses: Murtaza Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 10:13 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said it is difficult to compete with the public power of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and it is regrettable to see Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inaugurating the development projects initiated by PML-N.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new building of Government Girls High school Jhangra on Saturday.

Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Chairman Malik Qamar Hassan, Chan Ayub Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.

The minister said the project for the upgradation of Government Girls High School Jhangra was approved by the PML-N in 2017 at a cost of 30.

38 million rupees while the PTI leadership had no role in it. They were afraid of the PML-N's popularity and used non-political tactics which were now rejected by the public, he added.

Local leadership of PML-N said that if Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had not ousted the incompetent government through no-confidence motion, Pakistan would have become economically bankrupt. They expressed the hope that PML-N would come to power by a huge margin in the 2023 general elections.

