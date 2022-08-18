UrduPoint.com

PML-N Can't Be Eliminated From Political Arena: Saad Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PML-N can't be eliminated from political arena: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other coalition parties, having solid footprints in all provinces, were political realities and could not be eliminated from political arena.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in Senate, he admitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a support base and it could not be ousted from political arena.

The political forces could not eliminate each other, he added.

He said he was not in favour of "eliminating" any political party including the PTI.

The minister said a politician always maintained a working relationship with all political parties.

And a leader who was not ready to hold negotiations with opponent politicians could not become a good politician, he added.

The minister said the ruling coalition had not torn apart the so called same page (of PTI and powerful quarters).

There was no proposal under consideration to sell out the assets of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he said, adding three to four years needed for turn around of national the flag carrier.

Saad Rafique said efforts were underway to operationalise about 300 to 350 rooms of Hotel Roosevelt, New York this year.

He said the government wanted to enter into a joint venture for the complete revival of this hotel which would help earning huge revenue to the country.

The minister said 134 kilometers rail track of the Sibi-Harnai-Khost section had been completed.

However, operationalisation of this section was linked with the security situation, he said, adding over 92 percent work on Sibi-Harnai-Khost damaged railway track had already been completed and remaining work would be carried out on security clearance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Hotel Same New York All From Government PIA

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

58 minutes ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

3 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.