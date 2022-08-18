ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other coalition parties, having solid footprints in all provinces, were political realities and could not be eliminated from political arena.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in Senate, he admitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a support base and it could not be ousted from political arena.

The political forces could not eliminate each other, he added.

He said he was not in favour of "eliminating" any political party including the PTI.

The minister said a politician always maintained a working relationship with all political parties.

And a leader who was not ready to hold negotiations with opponent politicians could not become a good politician, he added.

The minister said the ruling coalition had not torn apart the so called same page (of PTI and powerful quarters).

There was no proposal under consideration to sell out the assets of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he said, adding three to four years needed for turn around of national the flag carrier.

Saad Rafique said efforts were underway to operationalise about 300 to 350 rooms of Hotel Roosevelt, New York this year.

He said the government wanted to enter into a joint venture for the complete revival of this hotel which would help earning huge revenue to the country.

The minister said 134 kilometers rail track of the Sibi-Harnai-Khost section had been completed.

However, operationalisation of this section was linked with the security situation, he said, adding over 92 percent work on Sibi-Harnai-Khost damaged railway track had already been completed and remaining work would be carried out on security clearance.