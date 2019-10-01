UrduPoint.com
PML-N CEC Passes Resolution Condemning Indian Atrocities In Occupied Valley

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) held its meeting on Monday here and discussed the political and economic situation in the country, the current situation in held Kashmir and the atrocities of Indian army.

President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting.

The members of the committee passed a resolution condemning grave violations of human, democratic, political and legal rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CEC expressed determination that as a founder party of Pakistan, Muslim League would fully play its role in securing rights of the people of Kashmir.

The party paid tribute to the Kashmiris for bravely fighting against the 900,000 Indian army troops.

The CEC expressed concern over the prevailing economic conditions in the country and rise in inflation, budget debt and cut in development expenditure particularly in sectors of education and health.

