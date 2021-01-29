UrduPoint.com
PML-N Central Vice President AJK Joins PTI

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PML-N central vice President AJK joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim Lerague (PML-N) Azad Jammu Kashmir Central Vice President Sardar Arzash on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He announced joining PTI in a meeting with Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi.

President PTI AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Saifullah Khan Niazi said those who claims to destabilized PTI government, scattered themselves adding that today PML-N important leader left his party.

Sardar Arzash from Hajira, AJK is the nephew of the late Bahadur Khan, a former minister.

Earlier, PPP leader Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani from LA-24 joined PTI.

Niazi criticized the previous regimes of PML-N and PPP for damaging the system and defaming the national institutions.

He also held these parties responsible for damaging the national economy due to which the PTI government took some brave decisions to put it on right track.

Niazi said his party would award tickets to only those candidates who would have good repute.

He claimed that his party would emerge as victorious with thumping majority during the elections in AJK.

