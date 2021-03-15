UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, Certified Gang Of Dacoits Can Fall To Any Extent For Seeking NRO: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:38 PM

PML-N, certified gang of dacoits can fall to any extent for seeking NRO: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that PML-N, a gang of certified dacoits could fall to any extent to demand National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said that PML-N, a gang of certified dacoits could fall to any extent to demand National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

In a video reaction, the minister strongly condemned an attack on Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications by PML-N thugs in Lahore. He said that they not only condemned but would also resist such an attack.

The minister said that N League leadership might be want to hide their dirty deeds by unethical attacks but they could not cover up their misdeeds and corruptions through such actions.

He said that PML-N leaderships were certified gang of dacoits and corrupts and the courts had also declared them proclaimed offenders.

Murad Saeed said that proclaimed offender Nawaz Sharif himself was hiding in London to escape cases of corruption against him and inciting against the country by using their goons .

He said that the absconder had become the second Altaf Hussain, adding that his both sons were also absconders and his close relative Ishaq Dar was also hiding in London. He said that the attack on Shahbaz Gill was planned in the same way anti-national statement given by PML-N leadership.

The minister said on behalf of PTI workers, he also strongly condemned the attack, adding that whole PTI stood with Shahbaz Gill.

Murad Saeed said that Mian Nawaz Sharif must dare to return to Pakistan, instead of spreading poison against the country and attacking institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Altaf Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Ishaq Dar London Same

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

22 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

30 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

35 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

47 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.