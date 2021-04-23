PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of new names

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that 15 new faces including Hamza Shehbaz, Mussadik Malik, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Mariam Aurangzeb will represent the party on different media platforms to counter PTI's stance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has changed its media strategy to counter ruling party's spokespersons, the sources say.

According to the fresh changes, a new list of 15 spokespersons have been released. It includes Hamza Shahbaz, Musadik Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Atta Tarar, Azam Nazir Tarar, Dr Afnanullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Khurrum Dastgir, Azma Bokhari, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Tallal Chaudhry.

The sources say that former finance minister Ishaq Dar has prepared this new list who himself is representing his party at different media forums from abroad. Muhammad Zubair, Hina Butt, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and Miftah Ismail have been changed. Mohammad Zubair, however, claimed that it is not the final list as final is yet to be released soon.