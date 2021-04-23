UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Changes Media Strategy, Issues Fresh List Of New Names

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:24 AM

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of new names

The sources say that 15 new faces including Hamza Shehbaz, Mussadik Malik, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Mariam Aurangzeb will represent the party on different media platforms to counter PTI's stance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has changed its media strategy to counter ruling party's spokespersons, the sources say.

The Sources say that PML-N has released a new list of its spokespersons after changing its media strategy to counter PTI's representation in the media.

According to the fresh changes, a new list of 15 spokespersons have been released. It includes Hamza Shahbaz, Musadik Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Mariyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Atta Tarar, Azam Nazir Tarar, Dr Afnanullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Khurrum Dastgir, Azma Bokhari, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Tallal Chaudhry.

The sources say that former finance minister Ishaq Dar has prepared this new list who himself is representing his party at different media forums from abroad. Muhammad Zubair, Hina Butt, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and Miftah Ismail have been changed. Mohammad Zubair, however, claimed that it is not the final list as final is yet to be released soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Irfan Siddiqui Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

12 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.