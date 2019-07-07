PML-N changes rally venue in Mandi Bahauddin

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PML-N had earlier decided to hold public rally in Cinema ground.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Succumbing to the pressure of administration, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to change the venue of public rally in Mandi Bahauddin.

After the district administration turned down the PML-N’s request to hold public rally in Cinema ground, the party has decided to hold it at either Kanak Chowk or Jail Chowk.

Meanwhile, dozens of PML-N supporters have been arrested ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin.

The PML-N had sought permission to hold public rally in Mandi Bahauddin which was denied by the administration.

The police kept conducting raids to arrest PML-N workers and leaders.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin said that the permission has been denied due to security concerns. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has announced to hold the public meeting in any case.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will leave for Mandi Bahauddin from Jati Umra at 3pm today.

Sources said that the PML-N has been insisting to hold public meeting in Quaid-e-Azam stadium, also known as cinema ground, but the administration has turned down the request.

The administration has locked the gates of the stadium and deployed large contingent of police inside and outside the stadium.