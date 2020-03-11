PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Sharif’s return: Firdous

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Fridous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, says that change in PML-N is result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that now the PML-N itself was demanding return of Shehbaz Sharif.

She also congratulated the entire nation over change in PML-N, saying that it was all about the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.