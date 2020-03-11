UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Chanting PTI’s Narrative For Shehbaz Sharif’s Return: Firdous

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Sharif’s return: Firdous

Dr. Fridous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, says that change in PML-N is result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz adopted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative on return of the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that now the PML-N itself was demanding return of Shehbaz Sharif.

She also congratulated the entire nation over change in PML-N, saying that it was all about the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim All Opposition

Recent Stories

Japan Reports Spike in Coronavirus Cases on 9th An ..

2 minutes ago

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

20 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

21 minutes ago

DC Kohistan visits shelter home, inspects arrangem ..

2 minutes ago

NA offers fateha for pilot died in F-16 aircraft c ..

2 minutes ago

Two Haas F1 team members self-isolate at Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.