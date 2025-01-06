Open Menu

PML-N Chooses Dialogue With PTI For Nation's Interest: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Sunday said that despite differing opinions within the party regarding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leadership chose the path of dialogue for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the negotiation committee need caution in discussions with PTI, because of their history of frequent U-turns.

However, he underscored the importance of political dialogue for the country's survival and progress.

Afzal explained that the negotiation committee insists for written demands from PTI because their verbal statements often differ between committee meetings and public addresses.

He emphasized that both sides should engage in the dialogue process in good faith and fosters an atmosphere of trust for its success.

