PML-N Circle Bakot, village chairmen reaffirm support for Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a significant development ahead village chairmen from Circle Bakot affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have resolved their differences with party leadership and pledged united support for Provincial General Secretary and former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The consensus was reached during a meeting held in Abbottabad.

The meeting, chaired by Abbasi, was attended by former MPA Sardar Fareed Ahmed Khan, District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, Tehsil General Secretary Ziafat Arif Satti, and chairmen from 14 village councils. The local representatives, many of whom are supporters of former Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, assured full cooperation moving forward.

Village chairmen including Sardar Sadiq Karli, Sardar Saifullah, and Lala Imtiaz spoke candidly about their previous reservations during General election 2024 campaigns, reaffirming their loyalty to the party.

They emphasized their commitment to collective development and rejected any form of injustice in the name of regional progress.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, addressing the gathering, stated that PML-N is the only party capable of countering PTI on a national scale. He blamed internal rifts and personal stubbornness for past setbacks, expressing confidence in a stronger comeback than in the 1990s. He reiterated that all decisions, including developmental and organizational matters, will be made purely on merit.

Abbasi announced plans to push for a development package for Circle Bakot during the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He underlined Nawaz Sharif’s leadership as absolute and warned those who acted against party discipline would only be given one last chance.