Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 10:22 PM

PML-N, coalition partners making efforts for holding fair elections: Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and the coalition partners were making efforts to hold free and fair elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and the coalition partners were making efforts to hold free and fair elections in the country.

The government would utilize all available resources to conduct error-free elections in 2023, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), could not strengthen economy, foreign policy and democracy, he said. "We are working for the restoration of Constitution in its true spirit", he said.

Voicing concerns over the results of last general elections, he said PTI had rigged the elections in 2018 to rule the country. He said the previous government had damaged economy, democracy and the Constitution.

Commenting on no-confidence move he said, the PML-N with the help of coalition partners removed Imran Khan in a constitutional manner.

