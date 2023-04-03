PML-N, coalition partners to support elections in October: Khurram Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and coalition partners would support holding elections in October.

Organizing elections in two provinces (KP, Punjab) would raise issues because work on collecting data through census was still underway, he said while talking to a private news channel.

After the completion of the Census exercise, he held, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could conduct the national polls in a proper manner.

The government, he said, would provide funds to the ECP and security at polling stations. To a question about early elections, he said elections in two provinces were not feasible in the current political and economic situation.

The minister also asked the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench at the request of the coalition government to hear the Punjab polls case.

