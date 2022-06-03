PML-N committed to bring country out of economic crisis: Daniyal Aziz

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Friday said that the country was going through a difficult time which demanded the government to take tough economic decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Friday said that the country was going through a difficult time which demanded the government to take tough economic decisions.

Addressing a joint press conference with Former Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair in Islamabad, he lamented the poor policies implemented by the previous government during the last four years which threw the country into deep economic crisis.

Daniyal Aziz said the PML-N government, in collaboration with the allied parties, was committed to bring the country out of the current difficult situation.