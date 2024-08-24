Open Menu

PML-N Committed To Economic Stability Through Steadfast Policies: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 11:50 PM

PML-N committed to economic stability through steadfast policies: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government, with its plan and policies, pulled the country from an economic quagmire.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left the government with $80 billion in imports and $30 billion in exports.

After the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) came into power, the imports were decreased to 57 billion Dollars, he added.

He said that after the stabilization of the economic situation, the international companies are interested to invest in Pakistan.

On the question of businessman's protest and shutter down, he said that their tax issues will be decided by sitting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

24 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

24 hours ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan