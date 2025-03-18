PML-N committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in leadership of Nawaz Sharif played an active role to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that after the Army Public school (APS) attack in 2014, the PML-N government convened an All Parties Conference (APC) and developed the National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism.

He stated that terrorism was significantly reduced through military operations, including Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which targeted militant hideouts and dismantled terrorist networks across the country.

He highlighted that the upcoming meeting will focus on the security situation and the strategy to combat terrorism.

He mentioned that the military leadership will present their plan to Stamp out terrorism, while political leaders will share their views and offer guidance.

Responding to PTI’s claims of state bias, he accused PTI of using its resources against the state through propaganda and social media campaigns.