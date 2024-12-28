PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Talal Chaudhry

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that the PML-N, as a major stakeholder in the coalition government, is dedicated to strengthening its partnership with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)
Talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry highlighted that the government has successfully steered the country out of economic and political crises.
He noted that both the PML-N and PPP have played pivotal role in stabilizing the political landscape.
He emphasized that the sustainability of democracy depends on the smooth functioning of the political system.
He reassured that the PML-N remains committed to resolving all issues through mutual consultation.
