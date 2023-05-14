PML-N completes preparations for Islamabad sit-in: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Provincial spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ikhtiar Wali on Sunday said that the Party has completed its preparations for a massive protest in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15.

In a statement issued here, the PML-N spokesman announced that the protest would be peaceful but assertive.

He said that the convoy of PML-N workers would leave from Peshawar Motorway here at 8 AM which would make their way towards the Supreme Court to voice their concerns and demands there.

The protest will be led by the provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, he said and added, the restoration of justice has now become the Primary responsibility of political forces.

Ikhtiar Wali said that they believed that time has come for all political parties to prioritize the restoration of justice in the country, adding the Chief Justice of Supreme Court should announce his resignation.