PML-N Concedes Defeat In Press Conference : Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:55 PM

PML-N concedes defeat in Press Conference : Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders conceded defeat in the press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders conceded defeat in the press conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said during the press conference they tried to pose themselves as innocent.

The government wanted to senate elections through show of hands but the opposition had opposed it, said the minster adding they were now stressing for open balloting in the election of Chairman senate.

He said, Ali Haider Gillani's video is a fresh example of dirty politics of opposition.

Replying to a question, he said people PML-N and PPP were approaching to PTI's parliamentarians for buying their votes.

He said undeniable was available in this regard which would be presented at the relevant forum at appropriate time.

