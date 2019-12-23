UrduPoint.com
PML-N Condemns Arrest Of Ahsan Iqbal In Narowal Sports Complex        

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:31 PM

PML-N condemns arrest of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex        

Maryam Aurangzeb, the PML-N Spokesperson, says the PTI government failed to deliver and is doing these tactics to cover its failure.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Aurengzeb has strongly condemned arrest of party’s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be booked under Article 6 of the Constitution.

“PML-N will never come under pressure despite Ahsan Iqbal’s arrest,” said Maryam Aurengzeb while talking to the reporters here on Monday.

NAB officials arrested PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal over charges of corruption in Narowal Sport Complex. He was summoned twice by the anti-graft body but he did not bother to respond. He appeared before the NAB and spent almost an hour but the NAB officials took him into custody showing dissatisfaction over his answers.

Maryam Aurengzeb said that Ahsan Iqbal continued to point out failures of the ruling PTI and did not go back from his stance and it was his fault that he was taken into custody by the NAB officials today.

She said that Imran Khan himself is involved in money laundering but no action was being taken against him.

“Imran Khan is taking foreign funding and destroying Pakistan,” she said while questioning the recent funding amount provided by the World Bank to the government. The country has gone under huge debt and the inflation is record high, she added.

She also came hard upon the PTI government saying that what about the holes in Peshawar Metro track.

“The government is simply doing this to cover its failure,” she further. Ahsan Iqbal went through the surgery just three days ago, she added.

