UrduPoint.com

PML-N Condemns Attack On PTI Long March: Akram Ansari

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 10:55 PM

PML-N condemns attack on PTI long march: Akram Ansari

Divisional president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari on Friday said that attack on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad was a cowardly act and the PML-N leadership strongly condemned it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari on Friday said that attack on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad was a cowardly act and the PML-N leadership strongly condemned it.

Addressing a joint press conference along with local PML-N leaders including City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, City General Secretary Mian Ziaur Rehman, MPAs Rana Ali Abbas Khan, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Mehr Hamid Rasheed, former vice chairman WASA Mian Irfan Mannan and General Secretary Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, he condemned the attack on the residence of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and alleged that it was pre-planned conspiracy as former state minister Mian Farrukh Habib instigated people to attack the residence of Rana Sana Ullah.

He said that the security of Imran Khan's caravan was vested with the Punjab government which failed to discharge its official obligations.

He rejected the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by Punjab government and termed it unilateral, rather he demanded that the representatives of federation might be included in JIT to ensure fair and free investigation.

He said that after attack on the residence of Rana Sana Ullah Khan an application had been moved for the registration of case and now it was duty of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Police Officer (CPO) to immediately register the case and apprehend the culprits to ensure peace in this city.

President Labor Wing PML-N City Faisalabad Tauseef Nawaz Khan, Asghar Malik, Vice President City Ejaz Nagra, Secretary Information City Mian Ajmal, General Secretary Divisional Lawyers Wing Amir Rafiq Kamboh, Rana Azhar Waseem Khan, Senior Vice President Divisional Youth Wing Kashif Siddiqui, President PP-115 Ateeq-ur-Rehman Ansari, Divisional Secretary Information Arsalan Sheikh, Divisional Office Secretary Rana Rizwan and Sheikh Umair, etc. were also present in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Lawyers Wazirabad Nawaz Khan Muslim PP-115

Recent Stories

In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family ..

In US vote, misinformation in Spanish is a family affair

19 seconds ago
 DOJ Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs in 2 ..

DOJ Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs in 2024 - Reports

21 seconds ago
 UN Chief Appoints Pedro Moreno as New Deputy Secre ..

UN Chief Appoints Pedro Moreno as New Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD - Spoke ..

22 seconds ago
 Russian Undersea, Nuclear Capabilities Drive Some ..

Russian Undersea, Nuclear Capabilities Drive Some of US Investments - Pentagon

25 seconds ago
 Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian ..

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian Sikh pilgrims

17 minutes ago
 FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Po ..

FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Political Aims - House Republica ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.