PML-N condemns attack on PTI long march: Akram Ansari

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Divisional president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari on Friday said that attack on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad was a cowardly act and the PML-N leadership strongly condemned it.

Addressing a joint press conference along with local PML-N leaders including City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, City General Secretary Mian Ziaur Rehman, MPAs Rana Ali Abbas Khan, Faqeer Hussain Dogar, Mehr Hamid Rasheed, former vice chairman WASA Mian Irfan Mannan and General Secretary Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, he condemned the attack on the residence of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and alleged that it was pre-planned conspiracy as former state minister Mian Farrukh Habib instigated people to attack the residence of Rana Sana Ullah.

He said that the security of Imran Khan's caravan was vested with the Punjab government which failed to discharge its official obligations.

He rejected the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by Punjab government and termed it unilateral, rather he demanded that the representatives of federation might be included in JIT to ensure fair and free investigation.

He said that after attack on the residence of Rana Sana Ullah Khan an application had been moved for the registration of case and now it was duty of Regional Police Officer (RPO) and City Police Officer (CPO) to immediately register the case and apprehend the culprits to ensure peace in this city.

President Labor Wing PML-N City Faisalabad Tauseef Nawaz Khan, Asghar Malik, Vice President City Ejaz Nagra, Secretary Information City Mian Ajmal, General Secretary Divisional Lawyers Wing Amir Rafiq Kamboh, Rana Azhar Waseem Khan, Senior Vice President Divisional Youth Wing Kashif Siddiqui, President PP-115 Ateeq-ur-Rehman Ansari, Divisional Secretary Information Arsalan Sheikh, Divisional Office Secretary Rana Rizwan and Sheikh Umair, etc. were also present in the conference.